Robyn Lashae Behel, 34, of Florence, passed away March 22, 2023, at her residence. She worked at Flexco Corp. and was of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include her mother, Kim Fielder; father, Doyle Behel (Kim Crosslin); son, Austin Taylor Seamons; daughter, Willa Rhea Seamons; sisters, Cassandra Ros (David) and Kisha Rogers (Paul); grandmothers, Virginia Behel and Sandra Fielder; uncles, Donnie Fielder, Scotty Behel, Casey Behel and Daryl Behel; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, R.L. Behel and Ray Fielder.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.– 1:00 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Scotty Behel officiating. Burial will be at Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Casey Behel, Daryl Behel, Mac Seamons, Austin Seamons, Larry Seamons, Daniel Freeman and Micah Horton.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
