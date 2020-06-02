FLORENCE — Rockie Wade Gist born January 6, 1976, age 44 of Florence, Alabama, passed away May 30th after a tragic motorcycle accident. He graduated from Brooks High School in 1994 and was a jouneyman electrician for Bluff Creek Electric, which he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lindsey Doyle and Bennie Cossey, and Robert and Alma Katherine Gist.
Rockie is survived by his loving mother, Sherry Gist that he loved so much and his father, Rex Gist who also meant the world to him; brother, Chris Gist; four children, Cody, Colton, Russell and Jenci; and his beloved girlfriend, Tamra Allen. His children thought the world of him. Rockie was a true friend to all who knew him. Anyone who knew Rockie knew how much he loved his children and his motorcycle.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Burial will take place in Greenview Memorial Park on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented