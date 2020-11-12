HAMILTON — Rocky Allen Rowe, 63, died November 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 until service time beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.