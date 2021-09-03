CHEROKEE — Roger Lee “Rod” Patton, age 65, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, with Dylan Scott officiating.
Rod was a native of Waterloo, Alabama but lived most of his life in Russellville. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.E. and Betty Patton; and his brother, Bear Patton.
Rod is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Patton; sisters, Judy Baskins (John) and Peggy Fuller; grandchildren, Hannah Patton and Katelyn Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
