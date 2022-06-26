FIVE POINTS, TN — Roderick Wade Barnett, 61, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be held June 26, 2022, from noon-2 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery. He was an owner operator trucker.

