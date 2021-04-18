FLORENCE — Roderick Price Young, 74, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, April 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery.
Rod was a veteran of the United States Army and Alabama National Guard where he served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Valley View House of Prayer. Rod was preceded in death by his infant son, Roderick Shannon Young; wife, Rosa Lee Young; parents, Estelle and Edward Young; and a number of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children, Heath Irons (Christina), Josh Young (Donna), Zach Young (Amy), Lisa Young and Leslie McDonald (Jeremy); grandchildren, Alison Nowaczewski, Cari-Anne Erickson, Alysa Young, Alex Brannon, Emma Young, Trey Brannon, Jacob Young, Amie Wood, Amber Wood, Jared Young, Stalin Wood, Sarah Young, Cameron McDonald, Jonah Young; and great-grandchild, Adison Nowaczewski; sister, Heather Ruth White; and a host nieces and nephews.
Zach, Josh, Jason, and Michael Young, Tony and Coty White will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Helping Hands Respite of New Market, Alabama and to friends and family for prayer and support given during Rod’s illness.
