CHEROKEE — James Rodger Burcham, 76, of Cherokee, AL, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 20, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL after a long period and battle of illnesses. He was born in Alcorn County, MS on October 7, 1943 to the late Eddie Clyde Burcham and Eva A. Rorie Burcham. Rodger graduated in 1962 from Alcorn Central High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He later received training and education in water treatment schools. Rodger served over 50 years in water treatment at Booneville, MS, Muscle Shoals, AL and Colbert County Water Departments. He received many awards and recognition for his work and improvements. Rodger was an active member of Mynot Church of Christ. He loved the Lord, his family and was an avid outdoorsman.He enjoyed family reunions, hunting, fishing, camping, football games, making videos of deer and gardening.
Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. until service time Friday, January 24, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home. A celebration of Rodger’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel of Memories officiated by Ministers Greg Burcham and Jason Burcham. Pallbearers include Rodger Glen Burcham, Jason Burcham, Jeff Burcham, Joe Price, Sammy Fortenberry and Steve Hickman. Honorary pallbearers include Brian Barton, Tim Burcham, Eddie Price, Nathan Knight and Daniel Cornelius. Interment will be in Burcham Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Those left to honor Rodger’s memory include his wife, Faye Burcham of Cherokee, AL; his daughter, Leda Burcham Colwell and husband Richard of Mt. Juliet, TN; his sons, Lloyd Burcham and wife Susan of Huntsville, AL and Lane Burcham of Burnsville, MS; his stepchildren, Brian Whitaker of Cherokee, AL and Felicia Schmucker and husband Jeremy of Winder, GA; his grandchildren, Rodger Burcham, Rebekah Burcham, Ryan Burcham, Julianne Colwell, Clyde Burcham, Bethany Butler, Laine White, Kellee Cornelius, Daniel Cornelius and Brooklyn Cornelius; his brothers, Olan Burcham and wife Clara Mae of Phil Campbell, AL and Cleston Burcham of Iuka, MS; his sisters, Clara B. Price of Rienzi, MS, Betty B. Hickman of Corinth, MS and Linda B. Knight and husband Dewey of Glen, MS; many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Talmadge Hickman. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
