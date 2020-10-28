MUSCLE SHOALS — Rodney Eugene Ledlow, 60, died October 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family and friends. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. “He was our teddy bear, Santa Clause, and gator, and he was loved by everybody.”

