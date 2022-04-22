NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Rodney Gene Norwood, 69, died April 11, 2022. The graveside service will be held at a later date with burial in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was a United States Navy veteran.

