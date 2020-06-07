FLORENCE — Rodney Gerald Cossey “Hot Rod,” 50, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at UAB Hospital. Rodney was employed with MS Metal Solutions. He started working at the age of 16 and was previously employed at ABCO, Hon and El Rancho Furniture. Rodney took pride in every job he ever had. He was always committed to working and enjoyed it.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be John E. Banks and Mike Crews. Pallbearers will be Barry Brannon, Norman Morris, Ronald Morris, Preston Morris, Josh Morris, Cody Morris and Tim Murphy.
Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Dona Morris and Berlin and Lavada Cossey.
He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Patsy Cossey; sister, Tonya Longshore (Brian); and nephews, his pride and joy, Lane and Zac Longshore.
Rodney was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family almost as much as he loved the Lord. Rodney enjoyed every opportunity to take vacations with his parents and family, especially to the Smoky Mountains. His smile would brighten up anyone’s day. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and anyone who had the privilege to know him.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented