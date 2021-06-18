TUSCUMBIA — Rodrick Deon Koger, 49, died June 14, 2021. Memorial service will be Saturday at noon at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- State Rep. Andrew Sorrell to run for state auditor
- Swinney shows his hard work paying off for Phil Campbell baseball
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team
- House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
- Shoals reeled in $1.1M from Bassmaster Elite tournament
- Lauderdale County Ag Authority hoping for materials price drop
- Now healthy, Brodey Lentz eager to continue making impact for Lauderdale County
- Homer-happy teams meet pitcher-friendly CWS
Most Read
Articles
- Atlanta artist sees fruits of her labor with downtown Florence mural
- Florence adds 10 businesses in May
- Officials checking for sewage dumping in Bailey Springs area
- Florence animal lover seeking pet food donations for shelters
- ADEM: 'Lift stations' responsible for discharge in Shoals Creek
- Florence residents concerned over location of new water tank off Cox Creek Parkway
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff to speak at Cypress Creek Range on Thursday
- Colbert County, cities, cover trucks to reduce litter
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks
- Trinity man dies in 2-vehicle crash east of Moulton
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented