TUSCUMBIA — Rodrick “Roger” Koger, 49, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021. Roger was born December 6, 1971, to Millert “Juke” Holiday (Mississippi) and Peggy (Payne) Brown of Cherokee, Alabama. Roger was a graduate of Cherokee High School where he was well known for his athleticism. Roger truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as chatting with friends, spending time with family, watching Alabama football, grilling and enjoying food, but most of all, Roger loved being a husband to his wife of 29 years, Melissa (Fulton) Koger, and a father to his daughter, Alexis (Koger) Vandiver.
Memorial service Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Sheffield.
