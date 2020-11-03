CHEROKEE — Roe Edmond Todd, 87, of Cherokee, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Due to Coronavirus restrictions there will be a graveside service at Barton Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4th at 12 p.m. with David Conley officiating.
Roe served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Bishop and Burnis Elmer Todd; wife, Dorothy Nell McWilliams; son, Curtis Todd; and brothers, Harold and Roy Todd.
Roe is survived by his brother, Charles (Jeanette) Todd; sister, Betty Frederick; great-nephews, Drew and Blake McWilliams.
Special thanks to caregivers, Kathy and Don Williams, and Stephanie and Roger Presley.
Pallbearers will be Roger Presley, Drew McWilliams, Blake McWilliams, Don Williams, Darrell Todd and Danny B. McWilliams.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cherokee Public Library.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
