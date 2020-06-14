TOWN CREEK — Roger Allen Mitchell, Sr., age 85, of Town Creek, passed away June 12, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by burial with military honors at Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Roger was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha Jane Mitchell. Survivors include his sons, Louis Raymond Mitchell, Sr. (Sandi), and Roger Allan Mitchell, II, (Martina); ten grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from AT&T. He was an avid wood carver and an animal lover. He never met a stranger and would help any time he saw a need.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful staff of Comfort Care Hospice, especially Carmen, for their exceptional care.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
