FLORENCE
Roger Allen “Whitey” Pitman, 55, of Florence, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rhodesville Methodist Church beginning at 2:00 PM with Reverend Tommy Heaps officiating.
Mr. Pitman was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing cards and Alabama Football. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Charleen Pitman.
He is survived by his wife, Tam Pitman; son, Jessie Pitman and his mother, Becky; and brothers, Terry Pitman (Tammy), Phillip Pitman, and Anthony Pitman.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Barnard, Johnny Tolbert, Lee Peden, Darryl Lawson, Mark Brewer and Mark Godsey.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented