PHIL CAMPBELL — Roger Anthony Thorn, Sr., 65, died October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Duncan Creek Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Duncan Creek Cemetery, Russellville. He was the husband of Annie Thorn for 41 years. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

