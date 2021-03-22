IUKA, MS — Roger Barrett, 57, died March, 19, 2021. Visitaiton will be held Monday, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon, at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Mocking Bird Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.