IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Roger Beal, 71, died December 6, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS beginning at 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Military graveside services will be set at a later date. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com

