WATERLOO — Roger Dale Benson, 59, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bumpas Creek Cemetery.
Roger was a native of Memphis, TN., and a longtime resident of Waterloo. He was an avid music lover and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Joyce Benson.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra Benson; children, Kristina Abesamis (Mark) and Brandon Benson (Aimee); stepchildren, Joy Ervin (Rodney), John Canaday, and Larry Joplin; sister, Sarah Hauck; grandson, Zion Noah Dale Abesamis and six step-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clearview Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
