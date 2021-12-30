LYNN, ALABAMA — Roger “Butch” David McGough, 63, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at noon at the church with burial in New Oak Grove Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

