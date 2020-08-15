PALM BEACH FLORIDA — Roger Dale Dawson, 51, formerly of Florence, died August 14, 2020. He was the husband of Sylvia Dawson. Arrangements will be announced by Spry-Williams funeral Home of Florence.

