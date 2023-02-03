ATHENS — Roger D. Good, Sr., 55, died February 1, 2023. A visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service following. Burial will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Womack Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Good family.

