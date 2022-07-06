TUSCUMBIA — Roger Dale Batrum, 70 of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel Batrum; and his brother, Jerry Batrum.
He is survived by numerous cousins and a nephew.
The family expresses special thanks to the Arc of the Shoals for all their years of care for Roger and Keller Landing for the care for the past several years.
