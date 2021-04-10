MOULTON — Roger Dale Corum, 73, died April 8, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Corum is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Woodruff Corum.

