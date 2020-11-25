COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Roger Dale Daniel, 72, died November 21, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Carol Dial Daniel.

