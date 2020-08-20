PALM BEACH, FLORIDA
Roger Dale Dawson, age 51, of Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Florence, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Visitation will be today, August 20th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Friday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Ferguson Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Dawson; and brothers, Franklin Dawson, Jr., and Michael Dawson.
Survivors are his wife, Sylvia Dawson; mother, Lorene Dawson; children, Elizabeth Calas (Belky), Ashley Dawson, Courtney McDaniel (Derek), and Tristan Dawson; biological mother/sister, Judy Greans, Camelia Sabastian, Debra Harper, Donna Mulligan, and Crystal Lansdell; brothers, Doug and Daryl Dawson, Brian and Bradley Geans; grandchildren, Wesley, Kayden, Aiden, Lenah, and Dawson.
Roger was employed with Beyel Brothers and was a loving son, husband, daddy, paw paw that will be dearly missed. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
