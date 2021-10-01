COLBERT COUNTY — Roger Dale Henry, age 68, of Colbert County, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital from COVID complications.
Roger was a 1971 graduate of Cherokee High School. Roger was of the Christian faith and attended Frankfort Missionary Baptist Church with his family. He worked as an architecture draftsman. He loved traveling, antique automobiles, model cars, watching movies, and building projects. Roger has traveled to 30 states with his family. He was a longtime attendee of the George Lindsay Film Festival. He leaves behind many memories and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 02, 2021 at Rock Creek Cemetery. Brother Hershel Shamblin will officiate the service. The pallbearers will be his friends and his nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at Frankfort Missionary Baptist Church after the service and everyone is invited.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Melanie Henry; sons, Adam Henry, Luke Henry; mother, Imogene Henry; brother, Ronald Henry (Tammy), Linda Stone May (Keith); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis H. Henry; and his grandparents.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the caring staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
