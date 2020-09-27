RUSSELLVILLE — Roger Dale Kendrick, 71, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away September 25, 2020, at his residence. He had resided in the area for the past 37 years after moving here from Eldridge, Alabama. A retired manager with Wrangler, he was a member of Praise Tabernacle, Russellville.
Graveside services for Mr. Kendrick will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Officiating will be Bobby Stancil.
Mr. Kendrick is survived by his wife Barbara Kendrick; daughter, Tawanna Richardson and husband Robbie; sister, Rebecca Bevis and husband Jimmy; granddaughter, Christa Young and husband M.V.; nephew, Randy Bevis and wife Rebecca; great nephew, Christian Bevis; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents Johnny Grady and Lois Fowler Kendrick and great niece Katie Bevis.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
