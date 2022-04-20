HALEYVILLE — Roger Dale McInnish, 73, died April 17, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bear Creek Cemetery.

