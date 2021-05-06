FLORENCE — Roger Dale McLaughlin, 53 of Florence, AL passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He is survived by his son, Tyler McLaughlin (TaiAnn); daughter, Brooke Kelley (Josh); father, Dale McLaughlin (Janice); mother, Cathy Dianne McLaughlin; granddaughter, Brinlee McLaughlin; grandmother, Willodean McLaughlin; uncles, Joey McLaughlin, Jimmy McLaughlin (Deidre); aunt, Linda Pierce; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Derrick McLaughlin and aunt, Carolyn Murks.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
