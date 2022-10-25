PHIL CAMPBELL — Roger Dale Motes, 69 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away October 22, 2022.
Visitation will be today, October 25, 2022, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Congregational Church, Phil Campbell, AL. The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Darryl Whitehead and Bro. Chris Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
He was born July 9, 1953, in Russellville, AL to David and Agnes Motes.
Roger was the Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, and Member of Pleasant Hill Congregational Church.
“Dad was a loving and devoted husband to our mom for 51 years. He showed us God’s love through the way he treated our mother and always put his family first. He was the perfect example of grace, humility, and selflessness. He taught us to always put God first and reminded us often, “If we were going to be stupid, that we had to be tough.” He was the biggest Bobcat and Rebel fan that we knew. He rarely missed a basketball, football, softball, or baseball game, even if he didn’t have a kid or grandkid playing because he thought of them all as his own. He never missed a beauty pageant, horse show, awards day, or graduation. Papa Roger truly loved life, his friends, and family. He cherished the moments that he was still able to spend with his 93 year old father, David. His greatest joys were his five grandchildren, his two great-grandbabies, and his soon to be third great-grandbaby, Barrett Hardy Thompson. Thirty years ago he asked the Lord to let him live to see his first grandbaby and then along came Madison. He followed her from the softball field to beauty pageants, taught her how to drive a boat and how to fish with an open-faced reel. Three years later, he saw his second granddaughter, Alli. He loved to watch her ride horses and be a mom to his first two great-grandsons, Kolton and Kason. He was extremely proud of his first grandson Joe’s accomplishment in sports and his current service in The United States Air Force. PaPa Roger enjoyed watching his fourth grandchild Boone play football and was excited to see his new journey begin at UNA. Macy was his youngest grandchild. He was Macy’s biggest fan on the basketball court and never missed an opportunity to watch her show her Racking Horses. If you knew our dad I’m sure you knew that he loved
you because he wasn’t afraid to tell you. If he didn’t tell you I’m sure you can say that he somehow showed you! Our daddy without a doubt lived life to the fullest. He recognized each day that he opened his eyes as a gift from God. He spent his last day on this Earth fishing on Lake Guntersville. He sat down with around 20 of his closest friends at one of his favorite restaurants. He called Macy to remind her to record the Alabama game for him, because he wasn’t going to be home from fishing in time to watch it. Then, within seconds of hanging up the phone with her, he opened his eyes in Heaven. Instead of eating his oysters, he feasted at the Master’s table that night! Our daddy wasn’t afraid to die because he knew without a doubt that he was going home to be with Jesus. We can’t start to imagine what those eyes have seen and the joy he felt when he was reunited with his momma, Agnes. We know he wouldn’t come back to this world now if he could because he’s been talking about going home for as long as we can remember. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you all for the calls, text, food, and especially prayers.” –Miranda Hardy and Melinda Swinney
Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Motes; and his brother, Eugene Motes.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam Motes; his father, Bro. David Motes and wife, Mary Jo; two daughters, Miranda Hardy and husband, Danny and Melinda Swinney; his grandchildren, Madison and Chad Thompson, Alli and Zack Gipson, Joe and Olivia Hardy, Boone Swinney, and Macy Hardy; great-grandchildren, Kolton David Gipson, Kason Grant Gipson, and Barrett Hardy Thompson; his godson, Fisher Newell; and his treasured friend, fishing buddy, and son he never had, Chris Newell and his wife Brandy.
Pallbearers will be Van Baker, Floyd Baker, Brad Vandiver, Joey Wimberley, Brad Osborn, and Steve Slappey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ralton Baker, Bob Maggerise, Will Gamble, Donnie Cummings, Isaac Cummings, Derrell Potter, Bill Benford, Eric Weeks, John Hayes, Welsey Williams, Gaylon Baker, Justin Baker, Donny Baker, and Rickey Phifer.
Our family would like to specially thank North Marshall Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Pleasant Hill Church, and Akins Funeral Home for being absolutely amazing to our family during this time! Also, Dr. Randall Little, he wasn’t just a Doctor to us… over 30 years ago he became family!!! He loved our daddy and our daddy loved him!! Dr. Little, you will never know what you have meant to the Motes family.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
