MOULTON — Roger Dale Robinson, 64, died September 16, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cottingham Cemetery. He was the husband of Linda Robinson.
