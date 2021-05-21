FLORENCE — Roger Dale White, 72 of Florence, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Ruby White of Colbert Heights. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine White; son, Russ White (Kayla); grandsons, Anderson and Hunter. He is also survived by his siblings, Danny White of Lexington, AL; Lynette Cantrell (Bill) of Waycross, GA; Lavonne Hyde (Allen) of Tuscumbia, AL; Clarence White; Keith White (Sherlon) Littleville, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was born in Russellville, Alabama to Dillard and Ruby White. He attended Colbert Heights School and later graduated from Deshler High School. He later went on to graduate from the University of North Alabama with a degree in Business Management.
Dale served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy as a sailor on submarines for six years during the Vietnam War. He later worked in the Research and Development Division of Reynolds Metals Company for 25 years and later for the Alabama Department of Transportation for the last ten years he was employed. Dale worked with electronics for a number of years during his life and earned a Journeyman’s lifetime certification in electronics. Dale was an extremely talented and versatile man. He could fix almost anything.
He enjoyed fishing, working on various projects in his garage, and racing dirt track cars. Traveling with his family and friends was one of the things he loved doing most. One of the most memorable trips he took was to the Holy Land and Egypt with son Russ last year immediately before the pandemic shut down much of the world. It was a life-changing experience and he and Russ often talked about how blessed they were to have made the trip together and especially at that particular time.
Dale was a wonderful husband and father. He loved being “Pop” and spending time with his grandsons. He particularly enjoyed aggravating his daughter-in-law, whom he was especially fond of. He was well-known for his Lemon Chiffon Pies and Pecan Pies, and his skills on the charcoal grill were top-notch.
Dale was a member of Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord and was a man of God. He served as a Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church for a number of years.
Funeral services will be held at Greenview Memorial in Florence, AL. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 with the funeral service at 11:00 followed by interment in the Garden of Valor in Greenview Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome at all services. Bro. Tommy Heaps and Bro. Ralph Mann will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Danny White, Keith White, Justin White, Kevin Brewer, Allen Hyde and Greg Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Rogers Chapel UMC and Milners Chapel UMC.
Dale’s passing was completely unexpected and caught everyone by surprise. The family would like to thank everyone for your love and support and asks for your continued prayers. Even though the days ahead will be difficult we know that God works all things to the good for those who love the Lord. And we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Memorials may be made to Rogers Chapel Church or the charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented