TUSCUMBIA — Roger Dale Willingham, age 77, of Tuscumbia, died Sunday, January 10, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation today, January 12th from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bruce Blankenship officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery. Please observe all health mandates related to COVID-19.
Mr. Willingham was born on September 21, 1943, to the late O’Neal Sr. and Alta Willingham. He was employed by the City of Tuscumbia, and he was a member of the River Road Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Willingham was also preceded in death by five brothers, one sister, and a son-in-law.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Vera Burns Willingham; children, Therese VonBoeckman (Phillip), Willie Coats (Janet), Amber Willingham, Tabitha Willingham, Anna Willingham, Doneta Serratt (Andy), John Willingham, Barbara Franklin, Douglas Griffin (Shannon), and Artie Starnes; brothers, Gary Willingham (Joyce) and Terry Willingham (Sue); sisters, Sheila Willard (Earl) and Janice Harris; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Coby Spangler, Tommy Willingham, Dennis Willingham, Matthew Mitchell, Mark Mitchell, Timmy Wayne Willingham, Paul Potter, and Damon Carbine.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Child Haven (childhaven.com) or Kids to Love (kidstolove.org).
The family extends kind gratitude to Compassus Hospice for their care.
