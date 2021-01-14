FLORENCE — Roger Dale Dean “Rod” age 73, was born in Florence, AL on February 8, 1947. Rod passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 due to complications from kidney disease.
Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow with burial in Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery with Kenny Baskins officiating.
Rod served his country via the United States Navy. He drove a truck for 42 years retiring from Flexco. He was the son of the late William and Emma Dean. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Doyle and Margaret L. Baskins; brother, Bill Dean; brothers-in-law, David Baskins and Lynn Baskins; sisters, Glenda Dooley, Eva Gross, Sue Ford and Joyce Landers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Dean; daughter, Regina Stewart (Sean); son, Dwayne Dean (Regenia); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Dean; brother-in-law, Bobby Baskins (Vicki); sister, Patricia Parr; sisters-in-law, Sheila Baskins and Patty Baskins; fur buddies, Lil-Bit and Buckshot; special friends, Donald Fowlkes, Larry Condrey, Larry Hotwood and Earl Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Casey Johnson, Clint Johnson, Gary Ford, Tim Brown, Benji Joiner, Steve Taylor and Donnie Crider. Honorary Pallbearers will be B.J. Baskins, Craig Baskins and Donald Fowlkes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Santiago. The nurses on CCU & ICU of North Alabama Medical Center. Also thank you to the nurses and staff at Davita Dialysis Center in Florence, AL.
