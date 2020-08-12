TOWN CREEK — Roger Dell Scott, 56, died August 10, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Inmanfield Cemetery.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.