SHEFFIELD — Roger Gail Hawkins, 75, died peacefully at his home in Sheffield, Alabama, on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
As the drummer for the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka Swampers), he was considered the heartbeat of the Muscle Shoals sound. He was a founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, along with his partners, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood and Barry Beckett.
Roger played on hundreds of hit recordings and his session credits include Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge, Bob Seger, Clarence Carter, The Staples Singers, Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Winwood, Otis Redding, James Brown, Etta James, Johnny Taylor, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, Joe Cocker, Duane Allman, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Glen Frey, Boz Scaggs, Candi Staton, Jimmy Cliff, Levon Helm, Delbert McClinton, Steve Cropper, Alicia Keys and many more.
He was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2008. Roger was known for his caring spirit, his quick wit, and his unwavering passion for perfection.
Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, his family moved to Greenhill, Alabama, when he was very young. He graduated from Rogers High School.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 24, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Will McFarlane officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Gay Hawkins; a son, Dale Allen Hawkins, (Jackie): his stepdaughter Lesley Camille Ballance (Collin); a granddaughter, Kristen Hawkins; and grandson, Derek Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Hawkins; and his mother, Merta Rose Haddock Hawkins.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Edsel Holden; Amedisys Hospice, Mitch McGee and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation or the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Online tributes and condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
