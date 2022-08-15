KILLEN — Roger Allen Holder, 46, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 10 a.m., in Bluewater Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Holder’s family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- 3 hurt in shooting at Six Flags amusement park near Chicago
- New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects
- With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday
- California Soul Food Cookout and Festival to Benefit Regional Charities
- China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
- US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties
- Lawyers appeal Griner's Russian prison sentence
- PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years
Most Read
Articles
- Woman found dead in Tuscumbia residence
- Fire destroys lake house
- Lauderdale convict found dead in state prison cell
- 'Propane cannon' firing upsets rural Colbert Co. residents
- Sheffield gets $2M grant for RR overpass
- Central Heights animals die in recent dog attacks
- Franklin Co. man released from prison after plea
- Man arrested and charged in Florence stabbing
- AMR Lifeguard takes over Lauderdale operations
- Florence officials, residents at odds over short-term rentals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Math, science teachers still difficult to find (1)
- What is Jan. 6 commission hiding? (1)
- I believe that biology is real (1)
- Police seeking clues to rash of automobile break-ins; 1 suspect caught on tape (1)
- You Said It (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
- Opioid settlement could net Florence $1.15M (1)
Commented