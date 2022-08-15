KILLEN — Roger Allen Holder, 46, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 10 a.m., in Bluewater Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Holder’s family.

