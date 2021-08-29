LORETTO, TN — Roger Dale Jackson, 72, died August 27, 2021. Visitation will be held August 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with Military Honors. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.

