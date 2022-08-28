FLORENCE — Roger Lee Babcock passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Florence, Alabama. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at First Christian Church, Florence, AL, with memorial services beginning at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Cameron Douglas and Rev. Sid Fulford will officiate. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Roger was born July 16, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved to Florence with his parents at 15 years old and graduated from Coffee High School. He met the love of his life, Paula Rice, when she was 15 and he was 18, and they were married August 10, 1958. A true love story, Roger and Paula have been inseparable since, having just celebrated their 64th anniversary.
A 1957 graduate of University of Alabama in mechanical engineering, he was a member of the honor societies Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma.
Roger was a member of his beloved First Christian Church for over 70 years, where he and Paula raised their daughters. He served as youth director, Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and on many committees.
He worked at Reynolds for 38 years until retiring as plant engineer, and then consulted with the company for 15 years thereafter.
Roger leaves behind his wife, Paula Rice Babcock; daughter, Debra Babcock Lester; son-in-law, David Witt; grandchildren, Sara Phillips (Drew), Kate Mansell (Gary), Michael Lester, Lee Witt, Rachel Wellford (Crews), Andrew Witt (Kelsi); great-grandchildren, Brantley Phillips, Braxton Phillips, Barret Phillips, Brody Mansell and Carson Mansell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Hummel Babcock and Justin Babcock, and daughter, Tracy Leigh Babcock Witt.
Pallbearers are Lee Witt, Andrew Witt, Michael Lester, Drew Phillips, Gary Mansell and Crews Wellford
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Stegall, Gene Crane, Jim Blasingame, Tommy Headley, Bill Rice, Billy McCrary and Steven Hall.
Special thanks to Susie Clemons, loving friend and neighbor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Christian Church, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
