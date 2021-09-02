CHEROKEE — Roger Lee “Rod” Patton, 65, died August 31, 2021. Memorial Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

