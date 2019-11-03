MUSCLE SHOALS — Roger Lee Trousdale, 64, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Joe Bogle will be officiating. He was a brick layer for Local # 8 and a Veteran of the Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Virginia Trousdale; and brother, Terry Trousdale.
He is survived by wife, Carla Trousdale; daughter, Nicole Trousdale; sons, Eric and Dewayne Trousdale; grandchildren, Harley, Forsythe, Lily Woods, Colby, and Braden Trousdale; brother, Bobby (Joy) Trousdale; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center and staff on CCU and Dr. Mize.
