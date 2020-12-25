DANVILLE — Roger Morris Burcham, 84, of Danville, passed away on December 23, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy “Dot” Kimbrough Burcham, they were married for 60 years.
He was a child of God and a member of Danville Baptist Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Alabama Army National Guard of 20 years. He also retired from Nestle Pet Foods as a multi-craft maintenance technician.
He was a lifelong thinker, tinkerer, and student of learning. He enjoyed his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Burcham is survived by his wife, Dot; his children, Howard Burcham (Judy) and Chris Burcham; grandchildren, Tyler Burcham (Heather), Bailey Burcham, Regan Burcham Romine (Timothy), and Mallory Burcham; great grandchild, Anna Burcham.
Mr. Burcham was born September 13, 1936 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walston Burcham and Cassandra Penrod Burcham; brother, David Burcham; half-sister, Kathryn Drake; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Burcham.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Bailey and Bro. Jack Bailey. Burial will be at Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Burcham, Jon Burcham, Todd Burcham, Timothy Romine, Gary Taylor and Darrell Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
