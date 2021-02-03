TUSCUMBIA — Roger Noel Wagnon, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday, February 4, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Don McGee officiating. Interment will be in Piney Grove Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Minnie Wagnon; and brother, Billy Joe Wagnon.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Wagnon; children, Pat Wagnon (Lisa), Mike Wagnon (Rhonda), Monica Layfield (James), Stacy Wesson, David Wesson, Cre Wesson, Michael Wesson, and Missy Nix; brother, Johnny Wagnon; sisters, Jackie Roberts and Gail Sockwell; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchidren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Sockwell, Ricky Wagnon, Josh Clark, Kanaan Wagnon, Kade Wagnon, Trace Wagnon, Tyler Wagnon, and Stacy Wesson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
