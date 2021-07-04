FIVE POINTS, TN — Roger Allen Nolen, 62, died July 1, 2021. Visitation was on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m., at the chapel, with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery. He was a member of Ramah Baptist Church.

