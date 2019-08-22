FLORENCE
On Sunday morning, August 18, 2019, Roger Peck passed from this life to his eternal home. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hugh and Morine Holt Peck; Donald and Sarah Holt, J.B. and Muriel Holt, Bruce and Jeanne Poole; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Roger was born and lived in Florence his entire life. In his youth he attended Gilbert Elementary School, Appleby Junior High School, and Coffee High School. Upon graduation he attended his freshman year at Florence State University, and completed his college education at David Lipscomb College with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting. After working two years in Nashville, TN, and upon the death of his father, William Peck, Roger returned to Florence to take over Holt and Peck Hardware, which his grandfather started in 1927. He then changed the name to Peck Hardware and in June of 1968, Roger became the first Ace Hardware dealer in the Shoals area. He had been taught a valuable work ethic and in turn taught the same to his children. As he got older he felt he needed to give back to the community that had given him so much, when he was asked to serve on the Florence Planning Commission. He was also very active in the beautification and enlargement of North Florence. As a devout Christian, Roger believed that in business, as in life, one must be honest and fair with your fellowman. He loved his customers and would go out of his way to help them personally if needed.
Roger loved the Lord and His church. Roger and his wife, Joanne, began working with the youth group at church during the early years of their marriage. Their home was open at all times to help teach the Word of God and to guide teenagers through those tumultuous years! Many lasting friendships were made during that time. As he became older he taught Bible studies to the Young Married’s Classes and then to older adults. Roger desired to become an elder at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, and served faithfully for 10 years. He became very involved in mission work, especially the work of his friend, Harvey Starling, who has built several churches in Romania. Roger’s delight was in the Lord and he lived in faith to win the prize of everlasting salvation. Roger was a man who loved his family. A better father and husband would be difficult to fine. He was a true “people person” and enjoyed every day of his life.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne Carpenter Peck; sons, John William “Bill” Peck (Lavinia) of Florence, and Samuel Hugh Peck of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Carrie Peck Mann (Robert) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, John Henry Mann of Birmingham, and Stephen Michael Peck of Florence; uncle, Frederick Holt (Amy) of Florence; and other cousins.
Many thanks to all the doctors and 2nd floor staff at NAMC, and the Long Term Acute Care staff at St. Vincent’s East in Birmingham, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions for Romanian missions to Midway Church of Christ, P.O. Box 915, Madison, AL 35758 in remembrance of Roger Peck.
Visitation will be held at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Kenny Barfield and Justin Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Bill Peck, Sam Peck, Robert Mann, Jim Spencer, David Faulkner and Dusty Wear.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, Charles Clark and Bud Richmond.
