FLORENCE — Roger Dwight Quillen Sr., 78, died Saturday, August 5, 23023. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, for 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Wildfires take Maui by surprise, burning through a historic town and killing at least 6 people
- Putin profits off global reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
- Czech power company CEZ reports 1st half of year net profit of $1 billion, 34% down year-on-year
- A billion-dollar coastal project begins in Louisiana. Will it work as sea levels rise?
- Florence kindergartners meet their teachers
- Jazz legend reflects on music career
- No formal action taken in Wheeles' hearing
- Grand jury charges man who threatened art museum
Most Read
Articles
- 28-year-old killed by lightning strike
- UNA summer grad already owns a business
- Muscle Shoals mayor informs parks director he's being terminated
- Sheffield Civil Service Board upholds police officer's termination
- Walgreens takes over Milner Rushing prescriptions
- Muscle Shoals parks director facing disciplinary hearing
- Update: Melson out of ICU
- Woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Colbert County
- North Alabama Shoals Hospital launches residency program
- 19-year-old jailer charged with taking contraband into jail
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 3 Lauderdale residents facing drug charges
- 28-year-old killed by lightning strike
- Sadricia Anne Wilson
- Forrest Michael DiBiaso
- UNA summer grad already owns a business
- Casey Wallace
- Muscle Shoals mayor informs parks director he's being terminated
- Sheffield Civil Service Board upholds police officer's termination
- Chanda Logan
- Betty Terry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Women, stop voting against your interests (2)
- Murder victim fatally beaten over jealously, infidelity (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- UNA summer grad already owns a business (1)
- Tuscumbia murder suspect denied bond (1)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic (1)
- Crowd relishes Hot Dog Day party (1)
- TVA awaits bids for temporary pier solution (1)
Commented