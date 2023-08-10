FLORENCE — Roger Dwight Quillen Sr., 78, died Saturday, August 5, 23023. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, for 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

