FLORENCE — Roger Dale Ross, 73, of Florence passed away, Monday, April 18, 2022. There will be a memorial service at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Steven McFall officiating.
Mr. Ross was a great man and a hard worker, he enjoyed fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sherry Ross; children, Andria Dixon (Toyce) and Wayne Ross (Michelle); sisters, Patricia Smith and Jennifer Stembridge; grandchildren, Kion Dixon, Jaden Dixon, Dakota Ross, and Dylan Ross; stepgrandchildren, Tina Southerland and Tommy Southerland (Crissy); stepgreat-grandchildren, Andrew Southerland, Kenlee, Ashlyn, and Nevaeh Southerland.
