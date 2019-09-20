LEIGHTON — Roger Sockwell age 68, of Leighton, AL passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Spring Valley Church of Christ. Officiating will be Brother Sonny Owens and Brother Doris Chaney. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Roger was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ and lifelong resident of Colbert County. Roger passed away doing what he loved and that was farming.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Oneal and Janie “Speedy Beedy” Sockwell and nephew, Jason Sockwell.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Sockwell (Peggy), Kris Sockwell; daughter, Mandy Sockwell Winters (Kevin); brother, Philip Sockwell (Pam); sister, Kimberly Sockwell Lowery (Charles); grandchildren, James Chaney III (Ashley), Taya Beth Sockwell, Brody Sockwell, Grace Sockwell Magnusen, Kaylie Sockwell, Kalvin Sockwell, Will Armstrong, Bailey Winters; great-grandchildren, Westley and Aiden; nieces and nephews, Lauren Flanagan (Corey), Cody Lowery, Corey Sockwell (Kim); greatnieces and nephews, Destin, Nick, Blake, Lindsey, Bryson, Cooper Neal and Evie Jane.
Pallbearers are Derek Aycock, Paul Jefferys, Brody Sockwell, Charles Lowery, Cody Lowery, Corey Sockwell, David Hamm and Harold Kimbrough.
Honorary Pallbearers are James Chaney lll, Wendell Riner, Junior Riner, Mike Chaney, Eric Davis, Jimmy Isbell, Bill Henson and the staff of Allied Auto Parts.
Memorials may be made to Spring Valley Church of Christ at 2485 Spring Valley Road, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
