PHIL CAMPBELL — Roger Terrell Bradford, 48, died January 10, 2021. There will be a private graveside service family only. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.